Tanzania: Gemstone Ruby's Discovery Set to Change Face of Longido

Longido — FORGET Mirerani and its Tanzanite, people will soon scramble for Longido as the longexisted quarries in the precinct have started yielding precious ruby.

The two Deputy Ministers for Minerals, Mr Stansalus Nyong'o and Mr Dotto Biteko have just held a public rally with residents of Longido regarding the new development in the area, precisely how the fresh sprouting of ruby is changing people's lives and how they should be vigilant of invaders.

These invaders are especially those from neighbouring countries, since the district directly borders Kenya. According to Mr Nyongo, Ruby in Longido will continue to be mined and sold by local Tanzanians and no foreign investor will be allowed there.

"There is also an ambitious national project which will see water being pumped from Mount Kilimanjaro to Longido, solving the long-existed shortage of the precious liquid and in addition to the ruby gemstones, everybody will be scrambling to get a piece of Longido," said Mr Nyong'o. Mr Biteko lauded Longido residents for making use of the ruby to develop the area.

"I was surprised to see, modern and beautiful houses mushrooming around the area. This is a positive sign, indicating that whatever is being reaped here in form of minerals, gets invested right here at the source," he said.

Earlier on, the Longido District Commissioner (DC), Mr Daniel Chongolo pointed out that the newly discovered ruby was yet another blessing in the area. "This is because the Mundarara Ruby quarries have been in operation since 1948 here, but miners were getting nothing, it is only from 2017 that production started after the minerals were realised," he pointed out.

According to Mr Chongolo, the quarries are proving to be a source of income to more than 3,000 people, both men and women, as some of them also earn a good living from simply sifting left over sand and rocks and extracting ruby from the contents.

The DC added that with the new type of wealth also comes crime; therefore, he was contemplating to establish a police station at Mundarara Ward where the ruby quarries are found.