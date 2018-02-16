Tanzania: Siha Council Approves 27bn/ - Budget

SIHA District Council has approved a draft budget plan of 26.6bn/- for the financial year 2018/19 with own sources decreasing by 18.9 per cent.

Reading the draft on behalf of the Siha District Executive Director (DED), Programme Officer, Ms Monica Sana, said the council intends to spend 26.6bn/- from domestic revenue, grants from the Central Government and development projects. The local revenue collection in the council has decreased from 2 .09.9bn/- in 2017/18 to 1.6bn/- for the financial year 2018/19.

Speaking at a special council session, Siha District Council Chairman, Mr Frank Tarimo, said in the year 2017/18 funds collectively carried 61.5 per cent of all internal revenue estimated, but now revenue has been further affected by changing weather condition which lowered crop harvests, one of their main sources of revenue.

He expounded that in dealing with the problem, the council would continue to establish sources of internal revenue to support the community by allocating 10 per cent of its revenue for youth development, women and persons with disabilities.

Sanya Juu Councillor, Mr Juma Jane, said that the draft budget has taken into account the 2015 CCM Election Manifesto, have taken into consideration 40 to 60 per cent of domestic revenue for use in development projects. Livishi Councillor, Mr Witson Nkini, called for the Central Government to allocate fund for projects timely so as to solve citizens' problems.

Chadema Speacil Seat Councillor, Ms Elizabeth Mollel, said she was happy with the budget, but noted there was a problem with weather condition that affected agriculture, their main source of revenue.