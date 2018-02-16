15 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Sudan: Opposition Member Sentenced to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Raji Bashir

Khartoum — HUMAN rights groups are enraged at the sentencing to death of the spokesperson of Riek Machar, the expelled South Sudan Vice President.

Machar's publicist, James Gatdet Dak, who is ex-spokesman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - In Opposition (SPLM-IO), has been convicted for treason.

He has been sentenced for "abetment, treason, publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to South Sudan, and undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

Gatdet was transferred from Kenya to South Sudan in November 2016 and spent over seven months in solitary confinement before finally being charged.

Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, said Gatdet's sentence was unacceptable and must be quashed immediately.

"The death penalty is an abhorrent punishment and should never be used in any circumstances," she said.

Jackson bemoaned that Gatdet received a death sentence at a time when he had no legal representation for more than a month.

"In any case, the death penalty has no place in the modern era," she said.

Human rights groups have called on the South Sudanese government to abolish capital punishment as have 105 other countries.

The East African country, which is the world's youngest is gripped by a civil war after President Salva Kiir Mayardit fired Machar for allegedly plotting a coup.

South Sudan

More Regional Protection Forces Arrive in Juba

More foreign troops arrived in South Sudan's capital as part of the U.N. Security Council-mandated Regional Protection… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.