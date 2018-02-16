15 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Saul Badjie's Wife Remanded in Custody

By Mustapha Jallow

Isha Jallow, wife of General Saul Badjie, former commander of the Republican Guards during the former regime of Yaya Jammeh, was on Thursday 14th February 2018, arraigned, charged and remanded in custody at the Mile Two Prisons.

Isha's case was under investigation after her arrest, and subsequently taken to court, presided over by Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Brusubi Magistrates' Court. Magistrate Bojang is said to have presided on the charges of theft, brought against the wife of Army deserter, Gen. Badjie. Sources indicate that Isha Jallow will be appearing at the same court today to hear the court's verdict on her application for bail.

When contacted, Police Spokesman Superintendent David Kujabi, confirmed the report that the wife of Saul Badjie has appeared before a court.

Readers can recall the recent arrest and detention of Saul Badjie's wife at the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Brusubi Police Station on the 12th February 2018, around 10am. http://foroyaa.gm/gen-saul-badjies-wife-arrested/

It was reported that the Task Force Registry that operates under the purview of the Justice Ministry, surprised Gen. Badjie's wife who was transferring her husband's belongings in Bijilo, to another apartment at Old Yundum on the Coastal Road. The two apartments have since been guarded by armed personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU). Gen. Saul Badjie left the shores of this country with the former president to Equatorial Guinea, after the presidential elections.

