Gambia: The Teeth and the Tongue Must Co-Exist

The exchanges between President Barrow and civil society operators are reflections of how different people conceive what the new Gambia should be. The Coalition campaigned for a new Gambia.

However, each Gambian is interpreting what that new Gambia should entail. This battle for space should be handled in a manner that would make the country an example of political tolerance and meaningful debate. Those who have the opportunity to read the Foroyaa Magazine should be able to follow the debate between Halifa Sallah and Lamin J. Darboe. This is the type of debate that is expected in a country which is going through a transitional period.

Foroyaa therefore urges all Gambians to adopt such a method of debating on issues of national importance. The second edition will consolidate this culture of debate so as to avoid wrangling and rancour.