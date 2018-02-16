15 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Teeth and the Tongue Must Co-Exist

Tagged:

Related Topics

The exchanges between President Barrow and civil society operators are reflections of how different people conceive what the new Gambia should be. The Coalition campaigned for a new Gambia.

However, each Gambian is interpreting what that new Gambia should entail. This battle for space should be handled in a manner that would make the country an example of political tolerance and meaningful debate. Those who have the opportunity to read the Foroyaa Magazine should be able to follow the debate between Halifa Sallah and Lamin J. Darboe. This is the type of debate that is expected in a country which is going through a transitional period.

Foroyaa therefore urges all Gambians to adopt such a method of debating on issues of national importance. The second edition will consolidate this culture of debate so as to avoid wrangling and rancour.

Gambia

ECOWAS Court Rules Media Laws in Gambia Violate Human Rights

According to Amnesty International, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Regional Court of Justice… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.