Cameroon: Blindness, Diabetic Retinopathy - Women Mostly Affected!

This is one of the results of an investigation carried out in Yaounde by an international NGO, "Sightsavers and Partners."

Statistics from an investigation on avoidable blindness and diabetic retinopathy carried out in Yaounde urban reveal that the prevalence of blindness in the sample population was 2.6 per cent (2.2 in males and 3 per cent in females) while the prevalence of diabetes (known diabetes and newly diagnosed diabetes) was 11.3 per cent. 10.1 per cent known diabetics were under no diabetic treatment or diet and 63 .5 per cent of known diabetics never had eye examination for diabetic retinopathy. The report was presented in the presence of personnel from the Ministry of Public Health and other actors involved in eye care in the country.

Funded by the Lions Club International Foundation in collaboration with Sightsavers, Africa Eye Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, the investigation was carried out in October and November 2016 to determine the prevalence and causes of blindness and visual impairment, diabetes mellitus and diabetic retinopathy amongst people who are 50 years of age or older, assess cataract surgical services and barriers to uptake cataract services.

According to the principal investigator, Dr Joseph Enyegue Oye of Sightsavers Cameroon, cataract was the major cause of blindness (48.5 per cent), followed by glaucoma (25.3 per cent) and figures for other posterior segment diseases stood at 16.2 per cent.

Of all blindness Dr Enyegue revealed that 82.8 per cent was avoidable, 49 .5 per cent treated, 3 per cent of the cases could have been prevented by PHC/PEC and 30.3 per cent by ophthalmic services. Data also indicated that 54. 7 per cent of operated eyes could not see after cataract operation, this was reduced to 46 per cent with pinhole.

Furthermore, majority of cataract surgeries were done in private hospitals (43.2 per cent), followed by NGO hospitals 30.2 per cent. Only 18.8 per cent of cataract operations were done in government hospitals. 31.7 per cent of the population did not feel the need to undertake a cataract operation, 19 per cent due to cost and another 19 per cent unaware about possible treatment.

Recommendations from the findings showed that in order to address avoidable blindness in Yaounde urban area, eye care services for cataract, glaucoma and posterior segment should be put in place and existing ones strengthened to address the population's need. Adequate services should also be set up to respond to the increasing trend of diabetes.