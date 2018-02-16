Cameroon: South West - Meme SDO Calls for Calm

Kumba — The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Chamberlin Ntou'ou Ndong has called on parents in Kumba and Meme Division to remain calm and vigilant following rumours of a looming attack on schools by Ambazonia forces. The SDO's reassurance message to the population is contained in a communique signed by the prefect on Monday January 15, 2018.

The SDO's communique comes after the commotion that was witnessed in Kumba at the early hours of Monday before midday. News of attack by Ambazonia forces spread like wild fire causing panic, fear and pandemonium. Parents rushed to schools to collect their children while businesses were shutdown. Even the transport sector was crippled for some hours before the situation was brought back to normal.

In an attempt to cancel such rumours, the SDO in his communique states, "The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme Division has the honour to inform the entire population of Meme, that following false information circulating through the social media by unknown persons, requesting parents in Meme Division to withdraw their children in school from today the 15th of January 2018 onwards, a situation which has created general fear and panic amongst the population" the communique partly stated.

Ntou;ou Ndong's communique calls for calm and vigilance amongst the population of his Division. "The SDO reassures the entire population to remain calm and also call on parents to continue to send their children to school, because necessary measures have been taken by the State to ensure the security of schools, teachers and students in particular" adding that the population should "be vigilant and abstain themselves from unlawful individuals who are against peace, unity and security of persons and state institutions", the SDO cautioned.