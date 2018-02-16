Windhoek — Namibian motorists are seemingly becoming more aware of the importance of arriving alive as road accidents have decreased, which has resulted in a five percent reduction in the number of deaths on local roads.

The latest statistics from the Festive Season Crime Prevention and Road Safety Operations campaign indicate that 127 people lost their lives the past festive season compared to 134 people who died during the same period during 2016/2017.

The statistics revealed 528 road crashes and 965 injuries for the past festive season, which indicate a reduction from the 645 crashes and 1,292 injuries recorded during the 2016/2017 festive season.

"The reduction in road crashes is evidence that the compliance rate by motorists is really changing to a more positive mode," stated Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, who is the head of the Namibian Police Force (Nampol).

In a press statement, Ndeitunga indicated that all regions experienced a decrease not only in road accidents but also the number of criminal offences registered with Nampol compared to previous years.

"The road crashes decreased by 18%, Injuries decreased by 25% and fatalities decreased by 5% and this was our biggest achievement, although it is below my expectation given the effort we put in," said Ndeitunga.

He noted that the reduction may be attributed to the high visibility of traffic officers and highway patrols on the main roads, especially on the B1 and B2..

"We have increased our visibility in all areas, be it on national roads, in residential areas, shopping malls, and we are working tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for all people in Namibia," noted Ndeitunga.