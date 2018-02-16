Namibia: New Political Party to Launch

Walvis Bay — A new political party originating in the Erongo region, named the Socio-Economic Liberation of the Masses (Selma), will be launched on Namibia's Independence Day on March 21.

Selma, an ambitious new political entity, undertakes to hold the government accountable for the post-colonial economic system failures.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, founder of the party, Theofelus Moongela, 43, said they have so far registered 3,000 members across five regions and are currently lobbying to get more from at least two more regions as per the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) requirements.

Moongela said that party has a door-to-door approach to garner membership to fully meet the requirements of the ECN to have the party registered. According to him, the ideals and the goals are what differentiate Selma from the other parties in the country.

He added that they are not out to score political points but to advocate change for the betterment of Namibians from all walks of life.

"Our aim is hold the government accountable unlike other political parties that have become toothless dogs. Selma believes Namibia's political power has been meaningless without economic emancipation, thus we want all Namibians to rise up to hold the government accountable to the needs of the people," said Moongela.

According to him, it is dishonourable that the visionary leadership for a socio-economically independent Namibia, pioneered by the founding father Dr Sam Nujoma, is now characterized by self-enrichment by the elites and the politically connected at the expense of the poor and marginalized Namibians.

"The country is at the brink of an economic meltdown, corruption has become the new order, grinding poverty and rising unemployment are rife, the land is still in the hands of the few, graduates cannot find jobs, diseases are breaking out in the mushrooming informal settlements, and education and health systems are deteriorating. Those we entrusted to lead us to the promised land have failed us. Government has become arrogant and ignorant to the needs of the people and it is against this backdrop that we established the party," Moongela explained.

He wants Namibians to hold the government accountable so that it delivers on its electoral promises.

"The time is now that elected representatives account to the people they are supposed to be working for. The government will never heed with urgency to the plight of the poor, unless they are reminded at the polls that the people have the ultimate political power," he said.