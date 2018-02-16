Ethiopia: Breathtaking Rock-Hewn Churches in Eastern Tigray

Tigray State is the cultural, historic and religious center of Ethiopia. It is the origin of the ancient Axumite Kingdom which was flourished from first century BC-seventh century AD.

Besides,Tigray has breathtaking landscape,beautiful mountains, monol- ithic obelisks, ancient graves and tombs, ancient manuscripts and more than 200 rock-hewn churches. Accord ing to the Tigray Culture and Tourism Bureau, most of the rock-hewn churches were believed to be built in the 4th century, during the Abraha Atsbeha kings.

Many magnificent rock-hewn churches and monasteries are found in the eastern zone of Tigray, in Kilte-Awlaelo and Hawzen Woreda. Abraha weAtsibha, Cherkos Wukro, Abune Yemata and Abune gebremichael are among the most stunningly arched rock-hewn churches in the area. Abrahawe- atsbha church as its name designates, was carved out of the rock mountain between 335 AD and 340 AD by the twin kings, Abrha and Atsbaha (Ezana and Sayzana) in the 4th century. The church is found 17 km from northwest of Wukro town. It has huge cruciform interior, arguably the largest of all the area's rock-hewn churches. It has also fantastically engraved ceilings being supported by thick pillars and decorated arches.

The church contains several ancient artifacts like the golden shoes of King Atsbaha and plenty of manuscripts and wall paintings. The historic church was attacked by Queen Yodit Gudit and many artifacts were burnt. The burning sign is still noticed in the walls.

Another impressive rock-hewn church is Abune Gebremchael. It is built at the top of Gheralta Mountains. It is found 18 Km far away from Wukro, capital of Kilteawlaelo Woreda. The church has fabulous paintings and murals.

Abune Yemata is another breathta- king rock-hewn church which is found in Gheralta Mountains. Since it is 7 meters sheer cliff, it would be tough for tourists to climb, unless they have experience of climbing up mountains. Most of the time tourists are advised to use ropes to reach at the top of it.

Lastly, Cherkos Wukro should not be forgotten as one of the most highly acknowledged masterpieces of ancient architectural style. It is monolithic rock-cut church which is found 500 meters of Wukro town. It is the first recognized rock-hewn church in the area being reported by British expedition led by General Napier in 1868, while invading Ethiopia to release those Britons kidnapped by Emperor Tewodros II. It was built in commemoration to the child martyr Kiricus of Tarsus of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo church. As it is found 59 Km to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray state, it is very accessible to visitors. The church has evident sign of damage on its ceilings which was believed by local traditions that it was ransacked and burned by notorious Muslim leader Ahmed Gragn in the 16 century.

Not only this, Tigray state has untapped tourism potential. To utilize it, the State's Culture and Tourism Bureau is striving to promote, renovate and preserve such wonderful rock-hewn churches and other heritages in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and other stakeholders. The challenges which have been hampering tourism in the area are being resolved. Concrete road is built by the government and lodges, restaurants and hotels have been constructed and still many are on the pipeline in Gheralta, Hawzen and Wukro. For instance, Gheralta Lodge is standardized accommodation for tourists who come to visit the amazing scenery and monasteries in the area.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ethiopia has earned 1.8 billion USD in the half fiscal year of 2018. The revenue obtained in the stated time surpassed by 10.8 percent compared with same period gained in the previous year. Being encouraged by the current progress on the sector, the government is tirelessly working to upgrade it to higher level. If so, the nation would generate more foreign.