Ethiopia: GERD Peace Trophy - Sign, Seal of Togetherness

The Ethiopian Defense Force (ENDF) has been working round the clock to ensure the security of the people which have been involving in the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project (GERD).

The project, since its inception, has become a cohesive force among the people, and the people's energy is still fresh and intact.

As part of the 6th ENDF Day celebration, the Office for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of GERD has provided Peace Trophy to Federal Defense Forces on Date.

The Trophy has symbolic importance in recognizing the peace and security roles the Force played to the ongoing GERD construction in particular and the country as a whole.

"GERD is a source of peace; it is a sign of oneness and development. It is a sign of mutual cooperation in using natural resources," says Alemtshay Cahsay.The Trophy has symbolic importance in recognizing the peace and security roles the Force played to the ongoing GERD construction in particular and the country as a whole.

"GERD is a source of peace; it is a sign of oneness and development. It is a sign of mutual cooperation in using natural resources," says Alemtshay Cahsay,

Federal Police Deputy Commissioner & Indoctrination, Good Governance and Reform Director.

The Ethiopian Defense Forces are always on duty to protect the mega projects despite harsh weather conditions and other challenges which they face, he adds.

"Development is the prime agenda of our country. Without peace and stability, we can't alleviate poverty. Hence, whenever the Federal police and other security forces fight enemies, they are also contributing to the ongoing development."

While securing the peace and stability of the nation, members of the Federal Police force are also providing finance to the GERD, both by purchasing bonds and granting monetary supports, he underscores. "For instance, the Federal Police force has bought GERD bonds for the seventh round."

To her, the Peace Trophy would further canalize the Force's contribution to the peace and security both at the site of GERD construction and in all other fronts.

Col. Kahsay Col Kahsay Berhe, ENDF Public Relations Officer, for his part says that the Peace Trophy would help the Force to reaffirm its commitment in executing responsibilities it has shouldered with better efficiency.

Apart from accomplishing their prime task of ensuring peace, the Force has also raised funds to GERD, and has ever flickering dedication to keep on it, he affirmed.

Also, Council's Director General Roman Gebreselassie lauds the Force's ethics and commitment.

She says the ENDF and Federal Police have become the hallmark of peace in all national and international stages.

To her, the Peace Trophy [the recognition] would further trigger the security forces in carrying out their task of protecting the country, its people and the mega projects.