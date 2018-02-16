Ethiopia: Dependable Defense Force

The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has so many times repeated the gallant victories of forefathers. Men and women of Ethiopia, under the umbrella of ENDF, have been sacrificing themselves to the peace, security and development of the country as well as to international principles of maintaining peace and collective security.

Ethiopia and Ethiopians have once again celebrated these achievements of ENDF in a series of events as they marked the 6th ENDF Week which culminated last Wednesday. Top military officials of the force seized this important opportunity to hold discussion on various issues with the public-wing in all sub-cities of Addis Ababa. Security forces had also observed the day with peace march in all parts of the country.

At the event last Sunday, Defense Minister Siraj Fegessa revealed that the Force's personnel have been on duty round the clock to success the integrated development of Ethiopia.

Suffice it to say, without the sacrifices, members of the force have been paying in blood and bone, the current all-round development of the country would have been impossible. Likewise, Ethiopia's peacekeeping roles in various African countries could have been futile. In light of this, the marking of the Day is very important and appropriate. It helps to consolidate the gains made so far and set the way straight for further achievement.

The members have hailed from the public's fertile womb, grown into peace and development loving citizens before the watchful eyes of the public to position themselves in the best interest of both public and the international community.

The events were also meant to strengthen the public and defense force cohesion, and prepare both sides for an excelled achievement in their future broad-based operation against poverty.

The force's strength lies in its multinational composition, continuous public support as well as the effective leadership, among others. Due to the right combination of the said elements, ENDF has also become a solid peace partner of the international community.

Ethiopia's involvement in peacekeeping operations of the United Nations and African Union has tremendously increased. Apart from contributing troops, men and women, the country has also built formidable reputation in assuming top leadership positions in the peacekeeping missions, not to mention the country's exemplary effort to the UN Peacekeeping reform by proposing a draft resolution which the General Assembly endorsed in September 2017.

Over 8,000 Ethiopians are active in peacekeeping efforts in various African countries. And the reform would further increase the capability of the uniformed personnel in protecting the suffering of vulnerable section of communities in particular and the people as a whole in conflict ridden countries.

African people and the international community can never forget Ethiopia's battlions bravery that has been proven in many peacekeeping fronts. The last two decades are vivid wittness to this fact. To mention but a few, Ethiopian forces involved in restoring peace in Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide; Ethiopia's contingent also heads to Burundi, Liberia and Cote D'Ivore to facilitate peace under the umbrella of UN and AU. Even now, Ethiopian uniformed personnel are executing missions in Abyei, Darfur, South Sudan and Somalia.

The force earned various recognitions, for its outstanding contributions, both from national and international bodies. These would further inspire members of the force and the entire people to contribute to the national and international peace, security and development.

As the comprehensive National Security and Foreign Affairs Policy and Strategy states, peace and development are the inalienable priorities of the country or two faces of the same coin. In line with this, the country has been investing in billions in infrastructural expansion in an equitable manner. ENDF's role in the attainment of the two is, therefore, obvious--ensuring the national peace and security as well as protecting and involving the development efforts of the country.

The stock-in-trade at this juncture is that the Force's international reputation has originated from the unshakable public support. Hence, organizing events which bring the public and security forces on the same platform should continue. By doing so, the public would better have a clear fathom of the heroic Force, and this helps it maneuver its national and international duties with more efficiency.