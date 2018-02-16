Ethiopia: A Look At 30th AU Summit's Decisions

Now that it has been just over a week since the end of the 30th AU Summit, let's look into some of the major decisions passed by the leaders of the continent. It's, however, important not to look over the fact that representatives of the most powerful states in the world have the audacity to insult and disrespect the people of a whole continent. The choice of words was so vulgar that no one would believe the leader of a country would use them, especially on record.

The fact that Donald Trump made the insult is a clear indication of the hatred, racism and double standard applied by the U.S. administration. Despite the tremendous effort by the U.S. mainstream media to depict the bold insult as the act of one man, it is a glaring reality that the man was elected by the American people who readily know his opinions beforehand. Upon taking office, he has assembled a group of people who he deems would help advance the beliefs that helped him get elected. The current U.S. administration is thus a group of white supremacists with license to spread their condescending views of black people as a whole and Africans in particular. Therefore, it is important to note that the American people and the whole administration are implicated in Trump's slur. The fact that most of the other people along the most embarrassing person in the world did not make such comments does not mean that they don't share the views either.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat in his opening remarks noted Africa was shocked with the message of contempt, hatred, want of marginalization and exclusion of Africa from the President of the United States._ He added, such statements, followed by the reduction of contributions to the global peacekeeping budget, tended to suggest that multilateralism was experiencing a serious crisis. The AU also demanded apology from the U.S. government but we all know that is not going to happen.

In general, I think the response from the AU was so mild at best. Having taken the name given to them so lightly, how are the diplomats of Africans countries to be treated with respect? If there was ever any lack of respect from Americans towards Africans, the fact that countries and the continental organization did not stand up to the Viagra popping old man is going to embolden that feeling. As far as I am concerned though, I would say our continent is the resourceful section of the world the rich world is looting tirelessly and sending its people to war. The only shithole I see is Trump's mouth.

Moving away from the offensive comments to the realm of common growth, one of the decisions that the assembly adopted was the establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM). AU pointed out that the realization of a Single African Air Transport Market is vital to the achievement of the long-term vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa under the AU Agenda 2063; that it will bring about enhanced connectivity across the continent leading to sustainable development of the aviation and tourism industry with immense contribution to economic growth, job creation, prosperity and integration of Africa. It further states that twenty-three (23) member states have declared their solemn commitment to the immediate implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision towards establishment of a Single African Air Transport so far.

On the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA), the Assembly decides to hold an Extraordinary Summit on 21 March 2018, preceded by an Extraordianary Session of the Executive Council on 19 March 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda, to consider the CFTA Legal instruments and sign the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area and requested the AU Commission to convene an Extraordinary session of the STC on Justice and Legal Affairs to consider the said instruments prior to the Summit.

Although strengthening trade between African countries is vital in pushing economic relations further, it is important to identify the strengths and weaknesses of other free trade areas and work to minimize the downsides. African countries also need to make sure that such major steps are not taken just to conform with international trends and submit to international pressures to move ahead on a certain direction.

The Assembly also adopted a protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community relating to Free Movement of Persons, Rights of Residence and Right of Establishment and its Draft Implementation Roadmap. The rights of residence and free movement are definitely going to cause some countries a big headache. Irregular migration is a big problem for some issues under the restrictive national laws of the day. Lifting such laws and allowing people to move and reside freely in any African country they like is definitely going to burden the economies of those countries that are doing well.

Under such conditions, the only thing we ordinary Africans can say to our leaders is please bear the interests of Africans and not the international neo-liberal interests at heart while making such decisions. The so-called developed world has looted our resources and subjected our forefathers to slavery. We are currently under an international system of economic colonialism with major signals that they don't mind turning the hands of time to bring back the days of slavery. Therefore, we need the wise leadership of African leaders to rid us of all the trouble that the western world has in store for us. Whether we have a continental free trade area or a free movement of people would mean nothing unless primarily Africans benefit from it.

On the Implementation of the Assembly Decision on the Institutional Reform of the African Union, the Assembly reiterated the commitment to the reform and renewal of the Union as part of the effort to ensure delivery of Agenda 2063 as an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in international arena.

Once again, forming an EU like organization that trumps over the sovereignty of African states could be a call for more disaster in the continent. International organizations and developed countries already politically and economically pressurize African countries and their continental organization to adopt policies that are not necessarily beneficial to them. Chipping away a significant section of the sovereignty of states to a continental body that is bound to be weaker than the EU marks the vulnerability of the organization to the manipulation of the financial powers running the world from behind. After all, they have managed to bankrupt numerous countries in the EU and it is common knowledge that poor countries make easier victims.