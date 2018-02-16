Ethiopia: Defense Force Decorated With International Reputation

Ethiopia's Defense Force's (ENDF) national credibility and its international unrivaled reputations lie in its multi-national composition--put it another way, the Force represents all the nations, nationalities, and peoples of Ethiopia as pertinent commentators put it.

The Ethiopian Constitution, in its Article 87(1), stipulates: "The composition of the national armed forces shall reflect the equitable representation of the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia."

The translation of the principle enshrined in the constitution into a reality on the ground has built the Force's public trust, and helped each and every member of the Force to maneuver missions with great synergy and ample energy.

This same sentiment has been reflected by both public-wing of the Defense Force and its high ranking officials in the current series of marking of the 6th ENDF Day in various parts of the country.

In one of the events organized to mark the Day in Addis Ababa Tuesday, ENDF Chief of Staff Gen. Samora Yenus indicates that the sacrifices the Force has been paying in all peacekeeping fronts has made ENDF to be a byword of peace.

To him, the silver-bullet to its success both in contributing to national peace and development and international peace is obvious--its composition and the ensuing public base.

He mentions the Force's increased determinations in executing duties in a very challenging temperature and terrain in many African countries under the blue helmet.

Eshetu Mamo, resident of Addis Ababa who took part in a consultative forum organized to mark the Day, indicates that ENDF sons and daughters of the heroic forefathers are still making history both at national and international levels.

He adds that the theoretical and practical education the Force receives has helped the country to build capable and ethical defense force.

Eshetu also ascribes the Force's success in many fronts to its public base.

Brig. Gen. Yilma Mekuaninitie, Defense University Office Head, told The Ethiopian Herald that the main objective of marking this Day is to remunerate the military for its outstanding contribution locally and overseas--no more, no less.

The Day is being marked at a national level jointly with the community to showcase the various roles the Force has been playing to the socio-economic transformation of the community, he adds.

Strong integration between the Force and the community is fundamental to the durability of the promising socio-economic overseas--no more, no less.

The Day is being marked at a national level jointly with the community to showcase the various roles the Force has been playing to the socio-economic transformation of the community, he adds.

Strong integration between the Force and the community is fundamental to the durability of the promising socio-economic development. He hints that the public has been the all-time flowing tributary of the security personnel.

"For us, this celebration serves as opportunity to renew our mutual cooperation and ties with the community and injects new impetus to our arteries."

Speaking of the international recognition and reputations of ENDF, he underscores that the main issue in this regard is the public trust it has received. Primarily the nation's military has gained recognition from the entire people. To him, this is the result of the constitutional provision which green lights equitable composition.

"We can discuss the international recognition only on this premise," he argues.

The international community prioritizes Ethiopia's Force for reason that goes with out saying--its capability in carrying out missions with outstanding performance--, he says, adding this makes the country to be the first and second troop contributing country in Africa and globally respectively.

This is a great proof to its international reputation.

"If you ask me to add," he says, "Chief of Staff Gen. Samora Yenus has received honorary professorship from Chinese university while Sudan bestowed on him the country's highest military award in September, 2017.

The award signifies the respect and recognition to the military's performance and the people of the country, he stresses.

To further catalyze its international acclaim, the Force has been working jointly with the public, he notes.

He underlines that all staff and military personnel are more dedicated to ensure durable domestic and foreign investment by working round the clock.

Besides protecting the national security and economic interests, the security forces are supporting the flag-ship project of the country-- the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

According to him, members, on their own will, purchased GERD bond worth 809,788,788 Birr besides the provision of 395,666 Birr.

ENDF has been the front-line player at emergencies in the country whenever and wherever it happened, he adds.

He winds up that the professional training the Force has been offered with and the backlog of lessons it has drawn in national and international fronts, compounded with the public's unwavering support, the building up of a mighty peace loving Force in the sub-region in particular and Africa as a whole is very likely.