Ethiopia: Meeting Urbanite's Health Care Demands

Supporting, implementing and monitoring policies and strategies designed to improve access and demand for urban health services are at the crux of Ethiopia's Urban Health Extension Program (UHEP) of the Second Generation Health Extension Program.

More specifically, the program aims at strengthening the capacity of UHEP professionals to identify vulnerable groups and most at-risk populations (MARPs) in their catchment areas.

It also envisages to provide public health services to improve urban health status including HIV prevention, care, and support services.

To meet the expected results, the program has been implemented in a strategical approach that will reach MARPs focusing on the establishment of bridge between MARPs and the UHEP, through engaging civil society organizations and community-based organizations as well as working with the population in general.

The good reputation Ethiopia earned by transforming its health care system through efficient rural Health Extension Program has also been emulated to success the ongoing urban extension program.

Health Extension Senior Expert with the Ministry of Health Melaku Yilma told The Ethiopian Herald that the rural extension program has saved the lives of millions of rural people by addressing the huge gaps between the need and availability of health care services.

The program has been targeted to provide preventive health care services in an equitable manner to reach all segments of the population, with special attention to mothers and children, he noted.

He added that as far as health extension program is concerned, Ethiopia has accomplished the United Nations Millennium Development Goal 4 (MDG4) by reducing child and maternal mortality rate by 67 percent- from 204 per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 59 per 1,000 live births - three years ahead of schedule. According to him, maternal mortality ratio plummeted from 871 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 353 per 100,000 in 2015.

According to him there was also vast improvement in hygiene and sanitation coverage as well as a reduction of major communicable diseases. These achievements are the results of the extension program, launched in 2004 to develop community-based accelerated expansion of health facilities.

Despite the achievements in rural health services, Melaku insisted that the lesson has to be further emulated to achieve the urban health extension system as well.

He further said that implementing the clear structure and generic training of the rural extension would place the service in urban area in a better position.

"Actually, the urban health extension strategy was replicated directly from the rural strategy document. As we have achieved a lot in the rural HEP, we have to do more in urban areas of the nation"

It has been made operational in enriching the document and shaping the training program as well as structuring of the service while taking the demographic dynamics into consideration. The main challenges in Urban Health Extension (UHEs) are that the practitioners have limited training on public health as they are trained clinical nurses, he said.

He reaffirmed that the program is redefined after learning the gaps through evaluation of various intervention mechanisms.

One solid year has been counted since the program taken shape in all urban areas, he notes, adding training manuals has been redesigned in line with the demands of residents. "Over five hundred urban health extension workers have graduated during the stated period." He noted that various development partners are working with ministry of health in supplying training and equipment to the program effectiveness.

The program received supports from U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) and implementing partner John Snow Inc. (JSI). This project lasts three years and the two partners availed 4.85 million USD.

Approximately 2.6 million Ethiopians living in 19 cities and towns in the Amhara, Oromo, Southern Nations Nationalities and People (SNNPR) and Tigray states would benefit from it, he added.

The government has designed this new program to improve access to health services in urban areas throughout the country by training and deploying one nurse for every 500 households. The program will provide services to household, neighborhood, school and youth centers.

JSI is strengthening Urban Health Program in cities like Addis Ababa. Addis Ababa JSI manager Asnake Kasssahun told this writer that JSI is committed in working enormously to strengthen Ethiopia's urban health program and implement partnership with Addis Ababa University, School of Public Health and launched the Center for Urban Health Program-Ethiopia. It as well officially established the first Urban Health Think-Tank on February 3, 2016.

The Center for urban health development is anticipated to be a resource pool and knowledge hub on Ethiopia's urban health agendas and avail evidence for policy and programming purposes. The Urban Health Think-Tank group, on the other hand, is set to enhance the 'academic- policy-program interface', serving as a platform to promote research and evidence based policy and program implementation.

"We provide support for the program both in training as well in supplying the urban health extensions with kits that are fundamental to give the services. So far, over a million worth of capital had been granted and we will keep on working with pertinent stakeholders," he noted.

Addis Ababa City Administration Health Bureau Health Extension Expert Hirut Jiffara for her part said that the urban health extension efforts have been bearing fruits in all over 90 public health facilities along with 23 health posts in the city, engaging in delivering primary health care unit services.

"The UHE program has been directed to address the complex situation and health problems of urban settings. The results so far are encouraging. But we have to scale up the best practices to all parts of the city," she stated. The services are provided to schools, youth centers as well as the community in general, Hirut pointed out.

Amhara State, Oromo Special Zone Health Extension Officer, Ahimed Kebede, also noted that UHE has to further get intensified, citing a demographic estimation for 2050. "42 percent of population of the country will live in urban settings by the stated year."

According to him, the implementation of the program strengthens health equity apart from promoting cost-effective preventive efforts. He further elaborated that health problems such as transmission of HIV, TB, and water-borne diseases are exacerbated by crowded urban conditions and changing social norms.

"In my view, UHE fosters quality health care services while assisting the country to address health equity," he stressed, adding that the efforts has to further get strengthened.