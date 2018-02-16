Ethiopia: Public Firm Tapping International Construction Market

In a very short time since the merger of three public construction companies to form the current Ethiopian Construction Design and Supervision Works Corporation, the company has built good reputation in carrying out construction works meeting quality standards and deadlines, indicated the Corporation's CEO Dr. Negede Abate.

The company had presented its half-year performance report to the Public Enterprises Affairs Standing Committee of the House of Peoples Representatives (HPR). It was at this event that the CEO made the remark.

"Our Company has specialized in providing engineering consultancy services to different clients, and as such economy of design is at the heart of our work ethic," he added.

Large number of projects ranging in commercial, retail, industrial and special structures has been successfully completed, on time and on the original project budget, he claimed.

The construction of higher education institutions and the irrigation fields as well as dams and urban building could be few cases in point, he said, adding that it also forges cooperation with national and international firms to facilitate its works.

For instence, it has good working relations with Addis Ababa Water Sewerage authority, Ethiopia Road Authority, Water, Irrigation and Electricity Ministry, Sugar Corporation, Air Ports Enterprises, Revenue and Custom Authority and African Development Bank as well as the World Bank."

The construction works of the Corporation is not limited to Ethiopia, he noted, adding as it also have laudatory reputation across Africa. "We would like to appreciate efforts being made in taking part in the constructions of dam in Tanzania and roads in Nigeria and Djibouti which are indeed magnets to foreign earnings."

According to Dr. Negede, the Corporation is a multi-disciplined engineering firm and has extensive experience in all engineering consultancy works and undertaken numerous project assignments all over the country. The firm provides professional services in Study, Design, Construction Supervision and Project Management of Water, Energy and Transport Infrastructures, and Building and Urban Development. In addition, surveying, geo-technical investigation and geo-technical engineering, and laboratory services are main areas of services the Company provides.

He said the Corporation is determined to transform the sector with a view to boosting job creation and generating foreign currency.

He further noted that most of the nation's construction and consultancy firms are owned and run by foreign companies and the Corporation is committed to strive to change this scenario strengthening the University-Industry linkage. In doing so, human development and technology transfer efforts can be materialized.

The Corporation is working to realize the Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II) by engaging in strategic projects.

The writer also approached Planning, Program and Projects Management Chief, Abiy Tesfaye, who noted that apart from irrigation, road and hydro-dam as well as other facilities construction... , the Corporation has commenced Awash Basin design to preempt the risk of flood that could be caused by river Awash.

He further noted that the Corporation is keeping on expanding its efforts of engagements in designing and consultancy works both at local and continental levels as it aspires to be one of the leading firms in the construction sector. It has also the readiness to address gaps in the sector through working with pertinent stakeholders.

Over the last six months, the Corporation has secured 326 million Birr in revenue which is 68 percent of its plan for the stated period, he revealed. "Out of this, 110 million Birr is net profit."

At the event, Standing Committee Head, Gebregziabher Araya, reflected his views as he said that the efforts exerted by the Corporation were encouraging. "It has been actively involving in major mega projects with strategic benefits to the nation."

"We would like to appreciate the firm's engagement in constructing dam in Tanzania as well as roads in Nigeria and Djibouti."

He warped up saying that the Corporation should gear efforts to address gaps relating to broadening market opportunities