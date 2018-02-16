Ethiopia: ECX Trades Over 14 Billion. Birr in First Half Year

The Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) has traded 14.47 billion birr in the first half of the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

ECX reported that it traded 317,607 tons of produces, namely coffee, sesame, haricot and mung beans.

Some 133,818 tons of coffee worth 9 billion birr has been traded during the period. Of this about 82 percent of coffee was supplied to export market, it was learned.

About 167,000 tons of sesame has been traded with 5.2 billion birr. Sesame trade showed a rise by 42 percent, with 114 percent growth in price, when compared to same period last year.

According to ECX, 16,734 tons of haricot beans were traded at 266 million birr and similarly 227 ton of mung beans were traded.

Controls and measures taken on contraband trading of coffee has also contributed to the transaction made on the produce, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Commodity Exchange has also introduced Electronic bid service (E-auction) that was used during the past six months to improve the trading system by labeling the locations and owners of the products.

ECX has expanded six trading centers and completed three trading centers as well as 21 branches across the country.