Ethiopia: Association Calls On Youth to Develop Responsible Social Media Use

ADDIS ABABA-Addis Ababa Youth Association said the youths should be shaped properly to make them use social media for the good of the society and to enable them tackle the cynical ambitions of destructive forces.

Speaking at a launching of a social media training yesterday, Addis Ababa Communication Affairs Bureau Deputy Head Nesredin Mahmud noted that the social media offers the youth with several benefits and opportunities, including access to information, extended social networks, social skills practice, among others.

But everyone should understand the social media's daunting impacts in razing the social fabric and risking national security if it go unchecked, he added.

"It's high time to shape and equip the youth with appropriate social media use."

He also called on the youth to fully understand the intentions of groups and individuals that disseminate information on social-media platforms.

Addis Ababa Youth Association President Solomon Gebreu for his part underscored that increased use of social media has both opportunities and threats.

"The risks include privacy concerns such as sharing too much information, posting of false information about themselves or others, exposure to fraudsters and marketers, and addictions to Internet or social media use that might impact negatively on their social, psychological, and emotional well-being."

According to him, social media is not the place to vent our frustrations and violent thoughts that could drag the nation to unrest, the Association acknowledges the youth should be treated equality and equity.

Above all, destructive information of interested groups would derail the national coexistence.

It was learnt that the training would last three days and youth drawn from various institutions are taking part in.