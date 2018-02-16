16 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Association Calls On Youth to Develop Responsible Social Media Use

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisteab Teshome

ADDIS ABABA-Addis Ababa Youth Association said the youths should be shaped properly to make them use social media for the good of the society and to enable them tackle the cynical ambitions of destructive forces.

Speaking at a launching of a social media training yesterday, Addis Ababa Communication Affairs Bureau Deputy Head Nesredin Mahmud noted that the social media offers the youth with several benefits and opportunities, including access to information, extended social networks, social skills practice, among others.

But everyone should understand the social media's daunting impacts in razing the social fabric and risking national security if it go unchecked, he added.

"It's high time to shape and equip the youth with appropriate social media use."

He also called on the youth to fully understand the intentions of groups and individuals that disseminate information on social-media platforms.

Addis Ababa Youth Association President Solomon Gebreu for his part underscored that increased use of social media has both opportunities and threats.

"The risks include privacy concerns such as sharing too much information, posting of false information about themselves or others, exposure to fraudsters and marketers, and addictions to Internet or social media use that might impact negatively on their social, psychological, and emotional well-being."

According to him, social media is not the place to vent our frustrations and violent thoughts that could drag the nation to unrest, the Association acknowledges the youth should be treated equality and equity.

Above all, destructive information of interested groups would derail the national coexistence.

It was learnt that the training would last three days and youth drawn from various institutions are taking part in.

Ethiopia

3-Month State of Emergency 'Starts Today'

The Council of ministers is set to declare a state of emergency for three months as of this morning, a source close to… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.