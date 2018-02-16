Nigeria: NACC to Lead Delegates On Trade Mission to U.S.

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce will be leading businessmen and women, investors, government representatives across all sectors of the economy on a trade mission to Washington DC, United States.

The 6-day trade and investment expo will see delegates participating in the Africa Trade and Investment Global Summit (ATIGS) which will feature over 2,000 participants, 70 Countries, 16 Economic Sectors, 150 Speakers and 350 Global Investors.

The trade mission which is an annual commitment of the Chamber in promoting the development of trade, commerce, investment and industrial technological relationships between the public and private sectors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Nigeria) and the United States of America (United States) further driving socio-economic growth and development for all will hold from 20th -27th June, 2018.

The six days period will see participants involved in engagement with Chambers of Commerce, Sector Presentation and Round-table B2B meetings and engagement with the Nigerian Diaspora Business Community. "This is a time when participants leverage on the Chamber's initiative to meet new International buyers and distributors, expand into new markets, exchange market knowledge, network, gain insight from industry experts and promote their business across border further generating millions of naira in new business for their company's."

The NACC had been organising trade missions to the United States. Last year, the Chamber led delegates to Miami Florida, USA, where it recorded success in new deals and investments. This year, the Chamber in its gamut of linking businesses in Nigeria to global enterprises will not only create business opportunities for participating delegates but is prepared to lead a movement of many more success stories.