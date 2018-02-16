Nigeria: Delta to Revamp Steel, Glass Industries to Create Jobs

Asaba — In its determination to create jobs for its army of unemployed youths, the Delta Government has given approval to revamp some of the ailing industries.

The Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this Wednesday in Asaba, said the State Government has given approval to revamp the Bendel Steel Structure, Warri, Bendel Glass Industries, Ughelli, and others through a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement with government retaining 20 per cent shareholding.

Ukah disclosed that Government has also given approval for Kiakia Gas Limited to invest in Bendel Steel with the state retaining 20 per cent shareholding.

He said: "Steyrvistar Limited is to invest in Bendel Glass Industries Limited with government also retaining 20 per cent shareholding.

"And for Global Smartfit Nigeria Limited to continue with its proposal currently being processed by the committee under the mandate of the Economic Management Team (EMT), which the state will retain 20 per cent shareholding."

He said further that Government also approved the development of the Burutu Modern Market, and the Ozoro Modern Market as well as the construction and rehabilitation of eight new roads aimed at opening up the various urban and rural agrarian communities' roads.

He added that all ongoing roads projects would be completed in good time, and that the ongoing Asaba drainage projects would adequately address the perennial flooding challenge in the state capital, while the Okpanam drainage and roads projects were being handled by competent contractors.

"Government has approved the construction of Old Okpe Road, Jaddo in Okpe Local Government Area of the state. The Construction of Dein Palace/Oza Nogogo Road in Ika South local council and the construction of Owa-Alisimi, Abraka Road in Ika North local council.

"The completion of the construction of Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba, in Oshimili South Local Council, and reconstruction of Nze Francis Street in Asaba among others," Ukah said.