Africa: Ramaphosa and the World - South Africa's Opportunity to Transform Its Global Reputation

analysis

In the wake of the stunning political developments surrounding Jacob Zuma's banishment and the ascendance of Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa's newest president, it is time to take stock of the country's foreign policy evolution, and what the new president must face. J. BROOKS SPECTOR takes a stab.

Even before the moving vans begin hauling away Jacob Zuma's boodle from the several presidential residences he used for nearly a decade, and before incoming president Cyril Ramaphosa even begins to start moving his personal stuff in instead, commentators are now busy evaluating the impact of the Zuma presidency on South Africa.

Many will undoubtedly undertake the task of evaluating the former president's dire impact on the nation's economy, or its political, legal, social, and ethical structures. But beyond analysis of the diseases, Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency must quickly begin the task of rebuilding the nation's governmental structures to serve the broader nation, beyond being the well-stocked game farm of a few well-connected families and their political cronies.

Instead, Ramaphosa will need, as it is sometimes said, to make haste slowly but deliberately, harvesting as much low-hanging policy fruit as possible before many conclude he can't or won't overcome the mire - and...