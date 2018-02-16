Namibia: Pirates Hold Stars to Goalless Draw

Photo: The Namibian

Enrico Hoebeb on the attack for Pirates.

Orlando Pirates held log leaders African Stars to a goalless draw as the second round of the Namibia Premier League resumed on Thursday evening.

In a match high on effort but low on finesse and finishing, neither team created many chances in a rough game with numerous fouls on both sides.

Pirates made an early substitute when Terdius Uiseb came off with a groin injury and was replaced by Nicky Musambani after only 15 minutes.

Engelhardt Kahua put in some strong runs for Stars down the right wing and shot wide on 24 minutes but Pirates immediately counterattacked with a cross by Stanley Kamesiepo being cleared for a corner.

Stars nearly took the lead on 33 minutes when Edwin Korukuve pounced onto a poor back pass by Innocent Tembo, but Pirates' keeper Welcome Nail brought off a point blank save.

Stars' strikers Panduleni Nekundi and Ambrosius Amseb both missed chances in the second half which was interspersed by numerous stoppages due to fouls and injuries.

Pirates came close on 73 minutes when Stars' defence couldn't clear a Stanley Kamesiepo freekick and the ball bounced around dangerously in the box before finally being cleared.

In the final stages, Tjiuana Tja Tjinotjiua and Panduleni both came close for Stars, but Pirates' defence stood firm.