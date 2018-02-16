South Africa: Sascoc Inquiry Scratches the Surface of Corruption, but Misses Transparency Mark

analysis

The Zulman Inquiry into alleged maladministration of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has already heard two days of damning allegations. The inquiry has the potential to be game changing, but in its infancy, it's missing the mark on transparency.



There have been two days of testimony in the Zulman Inquiry into alleged maladministration of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), but already a clear picture is starting to emerge: Corrupt, more corrupt, most corrupt, with the names of high-ranking officials likely to replace each word in the degrees of comparison.

It's hardly a surprise that not all of those high-level boardroom types are nice people, but the factionalism and power struggle within the Olympic governing body is damaging the very people it is meant to serve: the athletes.

On Monday, former Athletics South Africa (ASA) board member, Laraine Lane, testified that Caster Semenya never signed informed consent for invasive sex tests in 2009.

She explained how, as an 18-year-old up-and-coming athlete, Semenya was allegedly kept in the dark by the team doctor about what was being done to her.

Also testifying was Desiree Vardhan, who is in charge of coaching...