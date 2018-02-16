16 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ebi Egbe Faults Minister On Abuja National Stadium Turf

Stadium facilities construction expert, Ebi Egbe has faulted the move by Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung to regrass the Abuja National Stadium with N130 million.

Egbe, who was reacting to the minister's statement early this week that the Sports Ministry in conjunction with a 'lady' has embarked on the regrassing of the Abuja Stadium turf, said Dalung would only end up wasting government funds, adding that N130 million cannot give the multi-million naira edifice a befitting world class turf.

He said, "My heart bled when I read the Abuja Stadium story as told by the minister. Who are the experts the minister is working with? What is their pedigree? And what magic would they do to get the arena a natural high breed turf with N130 million.

"I guess some people only want to smile to the bank with government money. In the first place, it is laughable to say that the problem of the pitch is the water channel or drainage. I have been to the stadium, took measurements, carried out scientific test of the soil and I can tell Nigerians in all honesty that water channel is not the problem of the stadium."

Egbe stressed that for the Abuja arena to have the kind of pitch found in places like Wembley, Maracana, Cairo International Stadium or the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, the country must be ready to spend good money and stop the half measure contracts that are only meant to put food on the table 'for the boys or in this case the girls.'

