Keetmanshoop — The journey begins here, take the opportunity to discover who you are and what your passion is, was the message conveyed by the //Kharas Regional Governor Lucia Basson when she met university students at Keetmanshoop on Wednesday.

Addressing University of Namibia (Unam) Southern Campus students, Basson spoke like a mother sending her own children to university, as she encouraged them to enjoy and explore their new journey, but cautioned them to be vigilant of negatives that come with tertiary education.

In a message directed at the new students, Basson said their journey as students will be exciting and should be a time of self-discovery, learning and dedication to their passion.

"I want you to be sure to find your passion and pursue it with dedication and commitment, this is a time of transition, adjustment and change," she said.

She added that while the journey is exciting, the students are expected to take charge of their future, and be responsible for their actions. She, therefore, called on them to make wise decisions that would benefit them in future.

"You will now be expected to be more self-reliant, you are responsible for what you do, and there will be no one to check on you; you are accountable to yourself," she said.

She added that while they are expected to be responsible, this does not mean doing things entirely on their own. So, she urged them to seek help when faced with challenges, and not run away from difficulties.

She also strongly warned the students of social evils that they might face during their new journey, and she cautioned them to take proper care.

She noted that as young adults with great independence and freedom, they must now rely on their own wisdom and inner strength to guide them in life and difficulties, and this should help them avoid contracting diseases such as HIV and AIDS. She also warned the students to be vigilant of crime.

"Please, ensure that you are well informed about HIV and AIDS and that your behaviours protect you from the risk of contracting HIV. Crime is a sad reality and thus we urge you to be vigilant wherever you are," she said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Southern Campus Assistant Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab, highlighted the university's growth since inception in 2014.

According to Naomab, the campus has increased its first-year enrolment from 50 students at inception to 414 students this year.

Naomab further said the campus has so far registered 908 students, 691 of them full-time and that he believes they could breach the 1 000 mark as registration is still on.