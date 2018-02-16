South Africa: Oudtshoorn Water Safe After Bacteria Scare

Water in the Klein Karoo town of Oudtshoorn is safe for human consumption after Outeniqua Laboratory Services confirmed there was no E.coli in the samples submitted by the municipality on Monday.

Locals were on February 12 encouraged to boil their water after a high bacteria count was found in water samples.

"Urgent intervention" was implemented to disinfect water in the reservoirs, municipal manager Allen Paulse said at the time.

Chlorine dosing at Raubenheimer Dam was increased to maximum and follow-up samples were taken on Tuesday morning for analysis.

Chlorine tablets were also introduced to the Church Street reservoir, the municipality had said in a statement.

By Wednesday, the water was given the all clear.

The town's dam levels were at 56.69% on Friday, up by 5% from Wednesday.

Source: News24