Lesotho: Linare Boost Survival Chances

Linare boosted their chances of avoiding the dreaded chop with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers, Liphakoe, in an Econet Premier League clash by at Maputsoe DIFA Ground on Sunday.

In-form Rethabile Selonyane scored the only goal of the match to give Tse Tala their second win in three matches since the start of the second stanza of the league.

The win enabled the Hlotse outfit to move to eighth with 18 points from 15 points.

Liphakoe who have now lost all the three matches they have played in the second round are 10th in the 13-team league.

They have amasses 16 points from 15 games.

In Mohale's Hoek, Majantja piled more misery on Likhopo who have not won in the second round and the latter continue to languish perilously in the 12th place with just 10 points from two wins and a draw.

Lioli's winless run continued in the second round when they came from a goal down to secure a 1-all draw with Kick4Life.

New signing, Josef Lekata, cancelled Tšepang Ntšenyane's opener to ensure the spoils were shared at LCS Ground on Saturday.

Lioli are now seven points behind log leaders, Bantu, who were in action in the CAF Champions League against Swazi outfit, Mbabane Swallows.

Kick4Life, on the other hand, are fifth with 24 points from 15 games.

The country most successful side, Matlama, boosted their chances of winning a record-breaking 10th premier league when they coasted to a 2-0 victory over winless, Sky Battalion. The win move them to within four points of leaders, Bantu.

Former Bantu striker, Nzenze Nkulu, scored once and Sky Battalion also conceded an own goal as they continued with their unenviable distinction of being the only team to win a match this season.

Tse Putsoa now have 29 points from 15 games and only Bantu have won more matches.

The encounter between LDF and LCS at Ratjomose Barrack failed to produce a winner and ended in a 1-all stalemate.

The correctional service side are among teams that are still searching for their first win of the second round while the army side has been on the rise and occupies fourth spot on the log.

No. Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Bantu 14 10 3 1 26 7 19 33

2 Matlama 15 8 5 2 17 9 8 29

3 Lioli 14 7 5 2 21 11 10 26

4 LDF 15 6 6 3 18 13 5 24

5 Kick4Life 15 6 6 3 17 12 5 24

6 Majantja 15 5 5 5 14 15 -1 20

7 LMPS 14 5 4 5 15 15 0 19

8 LCS 14 4 6 4 11 9 2 18

9 Linare 15 6 3 6 15 18 -3 18

10 Liphakoe 15 5 1 9 14 22 -8 16

11 Sefothafotha 14 3 6 5 9 15 -6 15

12 Likhopo 15 2 4 9 10 22 -12 10

13 Sky Battalion 15 0 2 13 4 23 -19 -4