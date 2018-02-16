16 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: World Bank Approves $486 M Credit to Nigerian Power Grid Work

Tagged:

Related Topics

World Bank has approved a 486 million dollars credit facility to Nigeria for electricity grid improvements, the lender said on Friday.

"The investments under the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project will increase the power transfer capacity of the transmission network and enable distribution companies to supply consumers with additional power," the World Bank said.

Nigeria's power sector is often criticised by economists for holding back the country's economic growth.

Businesses and households are subject to frequent blackouts, and many depend on their own generators that are expensive to run.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Biggest Loser of Illicit Financial Flows in Africa - Adeosun

Nigeria is the biggest loser of the 50 billion dollars illicit financial flows out of Africa annually, Minister of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.