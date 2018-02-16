16 February 2018

South Africa: Ramaphosa Says Tsvangirai Will Be Remembered for His 'Profound Role in Zim Politics'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Zimbabwe, following the passing away of veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Tsvangirai, the government and people of Zimbabwe on this sad loss.

"He assured the Tsvangirai family and the people of Zimbabwe of the solidarity and compassion of the people of South Africa," the department of international relations and co-operation said in a statement.

Tsvangirai died on Wednesday in South Africa after battling against cancer.

Tsvangirai, who founded the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in 1999, was among the most prominent critics of of former president Robert Mugabe, the long-time authoritarian leader who was ousted from power in November.

Ramaphosa said that Tsvangirai would be remembered for his "profound role in the Zimbabwean politics and his prominence which saw him serve as prime minister from 2009 to 2013 in the government of National Unity".

