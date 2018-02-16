16 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Mum Over Old Rival, Tsvangirai's Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe (file photo).

Ousted President Robert Mugabe has kept a curious silence over the death of old rival and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai on Wednesday.

The late MDC-T leader succumbed to colon cancer at a South African hospital where he had been receiving treatment since coming out public about his ailment in 2016.

His death has been met with an outpouring of grief among his followers with both friends and foes from far and wide sending their condolence messages.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga found themselves in rare unison with exiled Zanu PF rivals in ex-cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere to commiserate with the Tsvangirai family.

However, Mugabe has kept a conspicuous silence over his one-time bitter rival's death.

The veteran leader was dislodged as President during a November military takeover of government which was immediately endorsed by the international community.

He is reportedly still bitter about his acrimonious exit from a job he had protected with an octopus grip for 37 years.

Mugabe has not been seen in public since his ouster; he has also refrained from issuing any statement on anything - national or otherwise.

However, for someone he once formed a government with, the 94-year-old was expected to be among the those expressing themselves over the ex-premier's passing.

When Tsvangirai lost his first wife, Susan, in a tragic 2009 car accident in which the then Prime Minister escaped with minor injuries, Mugabe took time to visit his rival at a private hospital in Harare.

Again, when Tsvangirai was frequenting South Africa for treatment, Mugabe was said to have been clandestinely paying for the late MDC-T leader's health related expenses.

Zimbabwe

Former Politician Kereke in Fresh Bail Application

Former Zanu-PF Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke,46, who is serving an effective nine year prison sentence for… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.