Lesotho: Artistes Promise Thrills At Grand Easter Fest

Local artistes expected to feature on the Lesotho Grand Easter Fest to be held at the Setsoto Stadium on 30 March, said they are ready to represent Lesotho at the continental event.

Lesotho Grand Easter Festival is aimed at bringing an innovation and international feel to the Lesotho entertainment industry.

On the line-up are local heavyweights including Afro DJs, Deepee; Kopper; Osmic; Tseko; Vesta; Dumanis; Ebonics; Gama and Indo&Innvendos.

The local musicians will be sharing the stage with the Nigerian superstar (Tekno); and Nasty C and Prince Kaybee from South Africa.

This event will be hosted by Cube Events, in collaboration with Black Mix Lesotho and Empire. It is expected to open doors for major collaborations and expose local talent.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, on behalf of the local artistes, DJ Juvy said all artistes appreciated the size of the event and how the local industry was going to benefit.

"This is a great music project that is going to present further collaboration opportunities in other African countries. We are thankful to the organisers for coming up with such an initiative, which will also enable us to learn from artistes from other country. For us, we feel this is that time that calls for all local artistes to hold hands and prove that we have what it takes to make a significant mark on the African music industry."

He said local artistes were ready not to disappoint their fans.

"We are going to present our 'A Game' on stage. It is also our wish to have events of a similar nature becoming rotational, in terms of where they can be held in different African countries. This can help music lovers appreciate music from other countries," DJ Juvy said.

Another local artiste, T-Mech said music knows no boundaries, hence the need for all artistes to up their game to attract the attention of artistes such as Tekno whose music is rocking the international airwaves; and ensure collaborations.

"We need to give event organisers from other countries, a reason to invite us to their events through the artistes that are going to be performing with us next month," T-Mech said.

For his part, Benny B of Cube Events, which is organizing the event said the event aims to raise standards in the local entertainment industry.

"Our plans are to always bring something new and exciting with every show we host. This time we thought of an artiste who is big internationally and has never been to Lesotho before and Tekno from Nigeria fitted the description," Benny B said, adding: "Tekno has never been to South Africa as well, so the other idea is to be able to attract the foreign market to Lesotho, especially because it will be on an Easter Friday when most people are on holiday and are willing to attend the show."

Tekno is billed to be the main act at the event that will also be fired-up by artistes from South Africa.

Benny B said the event will help facilitate collaboration as well as enable local artistes to penetrate the African and international markets.

"The same strategy worked in gospel music where we were able to facilitate partnerships with South African gospel musicians through the Lesotho Gospel Festival last December," Benny B said.

For her part, Black Mix Lesotho of Manisha Black said, the idea behind the event was to use innovation to bring a different flavor that is fresh to the local music scene.

"This event is going to be one of its kind. We are bringing the best of the best both locally and beyond Lesotho," she said.

Apart from music, Black Mix Lesotho said stalls will be open for business, showcasing products made in Lesotho by Basotho.

"We will have many businesses taking advantage of the event to market themselves," Black Mix Lesotho said.