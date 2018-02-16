Namibia: Farmer Jailed Over Killing of Poacher

Okahandja area farmer Kai Rust, who has been convicted of culpable homicide over the killing of a poacher in January 2016, was sentenced to an effective prison term of three years today.

It cannot be allowed in Namibia that people, because of frustration about poaching and theft, do not take the necessary care when they decide to shoot, magistrate Alexis Diergaardt remarked during Rust's sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Magistrate Diergaardt sentenced Rust (45) to five years' imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of culpable homicide committed during the period of suspension.

Rust has already spent a year and five months in custody.

He was arrested on 27 January 2016 - the day that a poacher, Andreas Ukandanga (41), died of a gunshot injury at the farm of Rust's father north-east of Okahandja - and was kept in custody until he was granted bail in an amount of N$40 000 in July last year.

The magistrate acquitted Rust of murder and three charges of attempted murder, but convicted him of culpable homicide, two weeks ago.

In her judgement, she found that while Rust did not have an intention to kill someone when he fired the shot that struck Ukandanga, he was negligent in shooting in the direction of a dog in a situation where he could foresee the possibility that there could be people nearby.

Ukandanga, who was at the Rust family's farm in the company of three fellow poachers, was struck by a ricochet bullet. He and his companions were skinning a kudu that they had killed on the farm, where poachers and livestock thieves had been a recurrent problem in the past, when Rust fired the shot that ended up killing him.

Rust told the court during his trial that he did not see any people when he fired the shot in the direction of a dog he had found on the farm. After the shot, he saw three people running away, and it was after he had fired two warning shots and then shot a dog that was still on the scene that he found the fatally injured Ukandanga lying behind a rock, where the kudu was being slaughtered, he recounted.

One cannot argue that the life of a person who had poached was worth less than the life of someone else, magistrate Diergaardt said during the sentencing. The seriousness of the offence of which he was convicted outweighed his personal circumstances, she told Rust.

Defence counsel Jan Wessels represented Rust during his trial. Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau represented the state.