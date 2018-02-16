Kenya: West Pokot School Closed for Having 4 Latrines for Pupils

A primary school in Kacheliba, West Pokot County, has been closed indefinitely for having inadequate latrines for pupils.

Kacheliba Mixed Primary School has six latrines - two for boys, two for girls and two for teachers - and, according to the head teacher, has more than 1,000 pupils.

NOTICE

The school was closed on Friday by Suam Ward Public Health Officer Paul Kipkoech after it failed to honour a 14-day notice to build more latrines.

Mr Kipkoech said he issued the notice to the management on January 31.

"The notice expired on February 14 of this month and we cannot put lives of children at risk," he said.

In the notice seen by the Nation, the school was supposed to dig 15 more pit latrines for boys and six more for girls; treat bedbugs in the girls' dormitory; repair infrastructure to stop leakages from the urinary; and burn waste at the disposal pit.

SENT HOME

The pupils were sent home on Friday but the officer said Standard Eight pupils would remain in school until they have registered for the national exams.

"We allowed them to be in school so they complete registration of exams but if the school management doesn't set up the toilets immediately they will also be forced to go home," he said.

Head teacher Emmanuel Komolle said the school had already begun constructing new toilets.

He said they were given a short notice and were unable to dig latrines within the stipulated time frame.

"In a week's time the school will be on since we have begun setting up new structures," he promised.