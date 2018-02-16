Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe School Examinations Council logo.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Professor Paul Mavhima says the High Court ruling barring the rewrite of a leaked November 2017 English Paper Two exam, is promotion of a dishonest generation.

Mavhima was speaking at the National School Quiz Championship (NSQC) award ceremony held in Harare.

"I'm very glad to be here in the aftermath of English paper 2 saga and the reason why I'm happy is because here,I'm celebrating excellence,honesty and an endeavor that took place transparently in front of judges and quiz masters.

"English paper 2 was a different phenomenon altogether,one of cheating and people who want to get to the top dishonestly.

"How safely can we say that the national interests would be looked after if,say, in 20 to 25 years time we have a leader from this generation and their whole cabinet is made up of people like this.

"Despite our loss at the court, we need as a country to start moving on restoring the values of fair play and honesty in everything that we do in order to move this country forward" said Mavhima.

His comments come after High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo ,sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa reversed the decision by the ZIMSEC ordering a rewrite for the 2017 Ordinary Level English Paper 2 saying it was inconsiderate.

The ruling stated that O Level students will now be graded according to English paper 1 performance.

Meanwhile, former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has criticized the High Court's ruling against Mavima's decision ordering a rewrite.

Moyo said those who were caught cheating should have been punished.

The Court's order agrees with Minister Mavhima that ALL Paper 2 results can't stand. This is irrational as all cheats were caught. The Court's order to substitute Paper 2 results with Paper 1 results is worse than Mavhima's order to rewrite Paper 2 & damages ZIMSEC beyond repair! https://t.co/larudG5km5

- Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 14, 2018

Meanwhile St John's Emerald Hill school, the winners of 2017 NSQC walked away with a trophy, $850 000 and three university scholarships for their quiz team after coming tops in South Africa recently.