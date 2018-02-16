Kenya: Process to Replace Keriako Tobiko Kicks Off

The process of recruiting a new Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has kicked off, the government has announced. calls of qualified interested persons to apply.

Elizabeth Muli, the selection panel's chairperson, called on qualified persons interested in the work to apply through a gazette notice dated February 16.

The announcement indicated that the applicants must be of high moral character, integrity and impartiality.

QUALIFICATION

She also said the applicants must be a holder of a law degree, be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya or possess an equivalent qualification from a common-law jurisdiction.

"Have at least 10 years' experience as a Superior Court Judge or professionally qualified Magistrate. Or have at least ten years' experience as a distinguished academic or legal practitioner or such experience in other relevant legal field," indicated the notice.

Ms Muli further insisted that the candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and demonstrate a high degree of professional competence as well as communication skills, fairness and good temperament.

The intended DPP must also demonstrate good judgment in both legal and life experiences and commitment to public and community service.

While encouraging Women, minorities, marginalized and persons living with disability to apply, Ms Muli indicated that the application should reach the public service commission by February 27, this year.

The six-member selection panel, whose members include Kennedy Kihara, Halakhe Waqo, Elizabeth Muli, Kagwiria Mbogori, Maryann Njau, and Francis Atwoli was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta through a gazette notice dated February 2, 2018

CABINET

The vacancy occurred after Keriako Tobiko resigned following his appointment by President Kenyatta to the Cabinet.

Mr Tobiko was the first Director of Public Prosecution under the new constitution.

He was picked to be Cabinet Secretary in charge of Environment.

Ms Muli the DPP is expected to exercise State powers of prosecution which may include instituting and undertaking criminal proceedings against any person before any Court (other than a court martial) in respect of any offence.

The DPP is also expected to cooperate with the National Police Service, investigative agencies, the courts, the legal profession and other Government agencies or institutions so as to ensure the fairness and effectiveness of public prosecutions.

On the terms of service, Ms Muli the successful candidate will hold the office for a term of eight years and is not be eligible for re-appointment.

"The gross monthly salary attached to this post is Sh765,188 plus other benefits as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission," indicated the notice.