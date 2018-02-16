16 February 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Cheetah Cement Imports Cement Clinger From China

A consignment of 40,000 cement clinger from China is currently being offloaded at the Port of Walvis Bay to be transported to local cement producer, Whale Rock/Cheetah Cement.

The bags of cement clinger, used as a binder in many cement products, are being offloaded strategically onto trucks and will be transported to the Whale Rock/Cheetah Cement plant in Otjiwarongo with an estimated 70 trucks over the next 20 days.

This comes after the company's new facility in Otjiwarongo, which completed construction late last year, started the rock blasting process in preparation for operations earlier last month.

Plans for the Whale Rock/Cheetah Cement plant were first announced in 2015 when a memorandum of understanding was signed with between Cheetah Cement and Asia and Africa Business Management (Xi'an) Co Ltd. In 2015, the company claimed that the plant will bring in a total investment of N$4 086,687,500.

Meanwhile, Namport's Commercial Executive officer, Immanuel Hanabeb said the port has proven that it has the ability to cater for clients with large consignments.

"This proves once again the logistical extent Namport can cater to clients with consignments which require a longer period of offloading and minimal storage at the Port of Walvis Bay. We assist clients to find workable solutions for the benefit of our clients and maintain throughput capacity at our ports during these economic times," Hanabeb said.

