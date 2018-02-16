Kenya: Witnesses in Trader Murder Case Threatened - Prosecutor

Key witnesses in the murder case of prominent Nakuru businessman Julius Kimani were being threatened, a Nakuru court was told.

The State on Thursday requested Justice Roseline Korir to postpone the hearing of an application by the slain businessman's widow, Ms Gladys Wambui, challenging the court's decision denying her bond.

APPLICATION

The State wants more time to file documents explaining the new developments.

The court heard that the key prosecution witnesses, who are employees and relatives of the suspect, were being threatened against testifying in court.

"I need at least two weeks to file and serve affidavits to demonstrate how the witnesses are being influenced against testifying in court," said the State counsel.