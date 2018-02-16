Kenya: Footprints on the Brink of Div One League Title

Footprints will be seeking to clinch their first Kenya Basketball Federation women's Division League title in game three of their best-of-five finals series against Masaku Sparks on Saturday at African Nazarene University in Nairobi.

After close wins in their opening matches, Footprints are only one game away to being declared the 2017 league champions. Fans are anticipating an explosive affair.

Pressure will be on experienced coach Justus Akhwesa's Sparks, who will must win to remain alive in the series.

Footprints coach Juma Kent said: "We are prepared to use the same trick to be declared winners on a 3-0 basis tomorrow (Saturday). Allowing Sparks to force game four might complicate our chances of writing history."

Footprints won Game One 60-43 on the best-of-five series before they struggled to defeat demolish Masaku Sparks 47-42 in a tense second encounter last weekend.

HOME ADVANTAGE

Sparks cannot be ruled out considering that Eve Chebet and Mitchelle Otinda gave Footprints a run for their money in game two, narrowly losing by five points.

Sparks shocked Footprints with a 11-10 first quarter run followed a 23-20 lead at half time. It now means that shooting star Daisy Ayodi, captain Purity Wachira and Emily Achieng must deliver critical baskets for Footprints to survive embarrassment.

After winning Game Two 79-65 to force a 1-1 tie in their men's Division Two final, Kenya Defence Forces side Morans will find Emyba a more motivated side.

Forward Steve Simiyu and guard Dieter Okoth will be the soldiers' go-to weapons.

Emyba won game one 65-59 and it will be speedy Eric Olum and Tonny Mwenda's responsibility to fight hard to rediscovery their winning formula.

In Kisumu, Lakeside will host World Hope in two men's Division One play-off matches. World Hope won game two 56-52 to lock the series 1-1 in Nairobi.

Lakeside led by Willis Ochieng, will look to home advantage to prevail