16 February 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Windhoek-Lagos-Accra Flight Route Postponed Until June

National airline, Air Namibia has postponed the commencement of the Windhoek (WDH) -Lagos (LOS) - Accra (ACC) flight operation which was initially set to start on March 25.

Citing external factors, Air Namibia's Corporate Communications Manager Paul Nakawa this week said the postponement is due to factors which include the non-availability of departure slot at Kotoka airport in Accra, Ghana to support the initial scheduled departure at 22:05.

Nakawa said that the new date for the commencement of the flight route has now been moved to 29 June.

According to him, days of operation remain unchanged, departing from Windhoek on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, using our Airbus A319 fleet.

Air Namibia's Airbus A319 fleet offers a seat configuration of 16 Business Class and 96 Economy Class seats.

