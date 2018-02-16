16 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Ensuring Food Security - Agric Ministry Takes Proactive Steps

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Conscious of an ever-increasing population in the country, which will obviously require more food for sustenance in future, the government has engaged stakeholders in the agricultural sector to get production basins buoyant.

This concern was the focus of the annual conference of central and external services, as well as corporations under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MINADER).

The conference which took place in Yaounde, Thursday February 15, 2018, held under the theme: "How do we ensure optimal development of agricultural production basins all over the national territory?"

According to Dr. Yankam Njonou Rabelais, Inspector General for Agricultural Development at MINADER, the effect of climate change and the reduction in size of arable land due to human habitation will greatly affect agricultural production. Meanwhile, the population of Cameroon which presently is over 22 million is expected to double by 2050.

By that same year, Cameroon's agricultural products will be open to an estimated market of over 500 million people in next door Nigeria, while the CEMAC market will also be eyeing the country's products

. These projections, the expert posited, pushed the government to jumped into swift action, considering that agricultural wastes are currently not maximize because agricultural production basins are not well organized

Henri Eyebe Ayissi, MINADER boss has said they will take concrete measures to redynamise production basins. Even before that, the Minister noted that they have been taking actions to achieve the target in the agricultural domain spelt out in the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Cameroon

Digital University of Cameroon - First Phase, Computer Distribution On Course

Thanks to a loan from Eximbank China, University Digital Development Centres shall be constructed in State Universities… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.