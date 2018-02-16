Cameroon: Oil Mining - Russia Reiterates Interest

Her Ambassador was received in audience at the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources on February 13, 2018.

The Russian Ambassador to Cameroon, Anatoly Bashkin, has restated his country's interest in Cameroon's oil and gas sector. The Ambassador made the statement to Cameroon Tribune shortly after a meeting with Minister Basile Atangana Kouna of Energy and Water Resources in Yaounde on February 13.

The Ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation said his country had earlier expressed interest in extracting and producing petrol and natural gas in Cameroon but slowed down in its aspirations due to dropping prices of fuel in the global market.

He said Russia has huge experience in the sector, noting that he and Minister Atangana Kouna talked about all possible projects in Cameroon that the country can invest in.

Ambassador Bashkin, also disclosed that he informed the Minister about the functioning of the International Organization of Oil and Gas Exporters (IOGP) which his host said Cameroon would likely want to become a part of.

He equally stated that Cameroonians should be looking forward to improved bi-lateral cooperation between their government and that of the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Anatoly Bashkin in September last year to replace Nikolai Ratsiborinsky who had come to the end of his mission to Cameroon.