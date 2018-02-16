After visiting flood victims in Salima earlier in the week and giving out relief items , Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Thursday was in Phalombe where he visited 329 households affected by floods in Traditional Authority Kaduya in the district.

The floods in Phalombe oods occurred last Friday, affecting six villages of Likatchale, Mwanyewe, Hamela, Nampinga, Tibu and Harapera.

The Vice-President distributed relief items such as maize, plastic cups and plates, plastic sheets and blankets

Speaking during the tour, Chilima sai Malawi needs to come up with viable disaster management programmes to permanently deal with the challenge.

"We have seen that a road from Migowi coming here requires maintenance. Group Village Head Mpinga has also said Namphende River, which caused the floods, needs some dredging and redirection. This is important and has to be done but the money would have been used towards upgrading that road," Chilima said.

Among other measures, Chilima touted the Malata Subsidy Programme, saying it would go a long way in helping people construct houses which can withstand floods.

He said: "We need to look at how we can deal with this challenge once and for all. Environmental degradation is one big challenge that we need to deal with. We also need to ensure that houses that are being constructed are strong enough to survive various forms of disasters."

District Commissioner for Phalombe, Gossam Mafuta said aside from floods, the district experienced drought in the early months of the rainy season as well as fall army worms.

In her remarks, T/A Kaduya called on government to hasten its efforts in strengthening river banks by constructing more cross-overs and dykes to reduce over flooding in rivers.