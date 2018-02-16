Cameroon: Senatorial Election - Elecam Reaffirms Readiness

Electoral Board members gave the assurance during the first ordinary session for 2018 held on February 15 in Yaounde.

Officials of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) have confidently stated that all the necessary equipment and staff have been put in place for a successful senatorial election on March 25, 2018. To however finalise certain modalities ahead of the elections, members of the Electoral Board of ELECAM met in Yaounde yesterday February 15, 2018.

Held under the control of the Board Chair, Enow Abrams Egbe, the meeting focused on three topics; the organisation of the March 25 Senatorial election, electoral material and electoral documents. Board members were updated on the state of affairs and level of preparedness of the different ELECAM branch offices.

Going by the Electoral Code, Elections Cameroon has the responsibility of updating electoral registers once the Electoral College is convened, providing registration cards to councillors and ensuring that polling stations which consist of the divisional headquarters of ELECAM offices are ready.

Meanwhile, in conformity with Section 224 of the Electoral Code, ELECAM officials have updated the list of councillors expected to cast the vote for the senatorial election.

Paragraph 1 of the said Article clearly states that on the publication of the decree convening the Electoral College, the list of senatorial electors shall be updated.

ELECAM also intends to organise trainings with stakeholders on the management of elections in the country. Cameroon on April 14, 2013 had its very first senatorial election during which 70 Senators were elected and 30 appointed in a presidential decree for a five-year mandate.