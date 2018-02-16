Cameroon: Presidential PB-Hev Laptops - Distribution Begins in UB

Higher Education Minister, Jacques Fame Ndongo, personally handed over 130 laptop-computers to UB students last Wednesday.

The 13.898 bio-metrically registered students of the University of Buea (UB) for the Paul Biya-Higher Education Vision (PB-HEV) laptop computers have started receiving the gadgets. After Douala same day, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo, Minister of Higher Education, headed the computer distributing caravan to Buea, 14 February, 2018.

At the Limunga Njeuma amphitheatre of the University of Buea, 130 male and female students received copies of the new computers from Professor Fame Ndongo's hands. Dignitaries present included UB's Vice Chancellor, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga, South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, UB officials, curious observers and thousands of early-bird students eager to own the presidential gifts.

Addressing UB students on the occasion, Minister Fame Ndongo explained that the gift from the Head of State, President Paul Biya, aimed at enabling students connect to the cyberspace of the world to tap the latest knowledge to enhance their studies and assure success. He said the computers were of the latest technology as such a wonderful tool for learning.

The UB students applauded when he said to them in his words, "The Head of State has given you the best, make good use of it" He announced that a digital University (Université Numérique) was being conceived for Cameroon so that the Country can progress from classical university to a veritably modern one.

And that the computer-gifts were a didactic, pedagogic and even a magical tool for students to make a considerable leap in their education to become students not only of Cameroon or Africa but of the world.

In a vote of thanks delivered by a student of UB, Ntui Oben Obi Agbor, he praised President Paul Biya for promoting learning and culture and above all for having students at heart.

The rest of the computers would be distributed in the various Faculties of UB to bio-metrically registered students so they reach every deserving learner. Professor Horace Manga stressed that each copy of the computer must be tested before being handed over to the students and once received no complaint would be entertained afterwards.