Cameroon: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup - Cameroon One Step to Uruguay

The second leg qualifier for the 2018 World Championship will take place in Yaounde on Sunday February 18, 2019.

The Cadet Lionesses of Cameroon will play against the Flamingos of Nigeria on Sunday February 18, 2018 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. The encounter will be the second leg qualifier for the 2018 World Championship in Uruguay.

Ahead of the encounter the National U-17 Women's squad has been training in their hideout in Yaounde to come out with winning strategies for Sunday's match. The last training session took place at the Yoaund Omnisports Stadium Number Two yesterday February 15, 2018. Training yesterday focused on ball control, dribbling and Speed.

At the moment all the 25 players called to camp were present at the training. For the past two weeks the team has been training hard, have played several friendly matches with other local football teams to keep the players up to date.

In their last friendly encounter, the Cadet Lionesses won a team made up of selected players including two professional players; Nchout Ajara and Raisa Fetcheu 3-2. Sources close to the team say only 18 players will represent the country in Sunday's encounter.

Also the team that will play on Sunday will not be different from that which played in the away leg but for few changes that might be made. According to our source the players are in good health and are ready for Sunday.

The coach of the Cadet Lionesses, Stéphane Ndzana said the objective of the team is to qualify for the World Cup. He said the players are conscious of the task that awaits them. He said the 2-2 draw against them in the away leg in Nigeria is not an achievement. Stéphane Ndzana said the team will continue to work hard in order to win on Sunday.

Cameroon needs a win at home or a virgin tie to qualify for the World Cup. The Cadet Lionesses will be seeking for their second qualification for the World Cup after that of 2016 in Jordan whereas the Flamingos of Nigeria have never missed any of the editions.

