Nigeria: Thousands Freed, 186 Boko Haram Terrorists Killed

Maiduguri — NIGERIAN troops have killed some 186 Boko Haram terror suspects, captured 167 others and rescued more than 3 000 civilians from the terror group over the past two months.

Sadly, the military lost three soldiers while another three were wounded during the various encounters with terrorists.

The operational activities were carried out in the northeast between December and the current month under the Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force).

These operations consisted of heavy artillery and aerial bombardments, particularly in the Sambisa forest, which is a Boko Haram stronghold.

"In these operations, many insurgents have been killed, others have fled for safety, while some others surrendered to our troops and allies in the Multinational Joint Task Force," said Major General Roger Nicholas, Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

He welcomed the move by many insurgents that have taken advantage of the amnesty offered by the government to surrender to the Defence Forces.

"Troops are also tracking and hunting down the fleeing insurgents with fighting patrols and ambushes," Nicholas said.

He said a total of 3 475 civilians rescued had been profiled and handed over to camps for internally displaced people.

Nicholas appealed to the general public to support troops in the ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency war.

"Together, we must defeat our common adversary." The Boko Haram has killed an estimated 100 000 people in the West African country. - CAJ News