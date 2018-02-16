16 February 2018

Zimbabwe: Trump's U.S. Salutes Zimbabwe 'National Hero' Tsvangirai

By Savious Kwinika And Akani Chauke

THE United States government of President Donald Trump has lauded deceased Zimbabwean opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, as a national hero and political icon.

Heather Nauert, spokesperson of the US Department of State, expressing her country's condolences, said Tsvangirai fearlessly stood against injustice and tirelessly fought for peace and democratic principles.

"We salute his relentless struggle and great personal sacrifices for the equitable treatment of all Zimbabweans, and his insistence that every voice in Zimbabwe share the right to be heard," Nauert said.

"We hope that his spirit of compromise for the good of the country and his determination will help carry Zimbabwe forward to a brighter future."

Neighbouring South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) praised Tsvangirai as a true democrat to the end and an inspiration and role model to Zimbabweans in South Africa and the world over.

"Tsvangirai fearlessly stared tyranny and dictatorship in the face and fought for freedom and democracy in his country," Stevens Mokgalapa, DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said.

Mokgalapa said the legacy Tsvangirai left behind fellow Zimbabweans, was one of bravery, defiance, courage and determined resilience.

"Your (Tsvangirai's) tenacity to stand up to authoritarian rule and shake it to its core will always be remembered throughout our continent," he said.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader passed away in South Africa on Wednesday, aged 65, after a battle with colon cancer.

