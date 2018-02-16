16 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Public Denounces Lacklustre Zuma Tenure

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — IN the eyes of the people South African President Jacob Zuma's nine-year tenure was marked by declining popular trust and lacklustre performance. This is according to national surveys in the wake of the resignation of Zuma and the swearing-in of Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed him.

Zuma, who was elected president in May 2009 by the National Assembly, resigned on Wednesday under pressure from his own party, the African National Congress (ANC).

According to Afrobarometer, Zuma's approval ratings were respectable (64 percent) in 2011 but dropped by almost half over the next four years. One-third of South Africans (36 percent) approved of his job performance in 2015.

Public trust in Zuma also declined by almost half.

While 62 percent of citizens said they trusted him "somewhat" or "a lot" in 2011, that proportion had shrunk to 34 percent by 2015.

Over his full tenure, Zuma's government was perceived to have performed especially badly in reducing crime, managing immigration and the economy, and fighting corruption.

The Zuma government was seen as performing "fairly well" or "very well" in distributing welfare (84 percent) but not in fighting corruption (20 percent) or narrowing gaps between rich and poor (22 percent).

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues in Africa. - CAJ News

