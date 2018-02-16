Zimbabwe: Nigeria Rights Group Honors Democracy Hero Tsvangirai

Abuja — THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has praised Morgan Tsvangirai, the late former Zimbabwe Prime Minister, as a hero for democracy in Africa.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, head of HURIWA, paid a glowing tribute to the opposition leader who died in South Africa on Wednesday from colon cancer, aged 65.

Onwubiko described the deceased as the best President that Zimbabwe never had.

"He was urbane, sophisticated, well-travelled and cerebral," he said in a condolence message.

Onwubiko concurred with political commentators Tsvangirai's most illustrious contribution to Zimbabwe was when he gave his 2008 victory for the sake of peace and stability.

He won the poll by 47,9 percent to incumbent Robert Mugabe's 43,2 percent. It was the first time Mugabe, in power since independence in 1980, lost elections.

Tsvangirai pulled out of the runoff election after Mugabe's supporters and uniformed forces terrorised his supporters. He later joined Mugabe in a government of national unity crafted by the then South African President, Thabo Mbeki.

"This fallen African democratic hero has left formidable footprints on the sands of time," Onwubiko said.

"He came, he saw and he conquered. Even without enjoying the political fruits of his labour, his position in the political annals of the African continent is already written in gold. Rest in Peace great hero of Africa."

Tsvangirai was leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and bore the worst brunt of brutality against opponents by the Mugabe regime.