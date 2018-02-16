16 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kereke in Fresh Bail Application

By Gibson Nyikadzino

Former Zanu-PF Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke,46, who is serving an effective nine year prison sentence for rape has approached the High Court with a fresh bail application.

Mr Kereke, through his lawyer Thabani Mpofu instructed by Evam Mutandiro from Mutandiro, Chitsanga and Associates, has cited "changed circumstances" as reasons for his application and that the application is in terms of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma is expected to have the application on Monday.

